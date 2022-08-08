Migrant worker kills 68-year-old woman in TVPM, dumps body in well

Thiruvananthapuram: A 21-year-old migrant labourer is responsible for murdering a retired government official and dumping her body in a well nearby in Thiruvananthapuram, the police said on Monday. The cops have intensified the search for the accused Adam Ali.

The victim identified as Manorama, 68, was the retired superintendent of Collegiate Education Department. Her husband Dinaraj from Meenamkunnil House, Rakshapuri, Kesavadasapuram is also a retired government official.

Following a missing persons complaint, the cops launched a probe around 3 pm on Sunday.

Police suspect that the crime was preplanned. During the search conducted by the police, it was found that Rs 50,000 was missing from the house.

Dinaraj had gone to his daughter's house at Varkala on Sunday. Local residents informed the police that they heard a loud scream from Manorama's house on Sunday. While inspecting the source of the noise, they found that no one responded from Manorama’s house. They immediately contacted Dinaraj over the phone and the police were subsequently informed.

According to the cops, Ali came to stay near the victim’s house only two months back. It is believed the accused murdered the elderly woman and dumped her body in a well behind her house post noon Sunday.

Migrant workers in the area frequented Manorama’s house to fetch water. The cops, during the inquiry, found that Ali had visited the house on Sunday afternoon.

Arousing their suspicion, an iron grill which covered the well in a deserted house nearby was left open. A sniffer dog also led the probe team to the well, after which they examined the well with the help of fire force and retrieved the body.

The police has taken four other migrant labourers staying with the accused in a rented house nearby into custody for interrogation.