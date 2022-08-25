Kerala woman who murdered her mother, had tried killing father too: Police

Thiruvananthapuram: A 39-year-old woman, who was arrested for poisoning her mother to death, has confessed to police that she made a failed attempt to kill her father as well.

The accused Indulekha's arrest was recorded by the Thrissur district police officials on Wednesday after the autopsy report of the 59-year-old Rukmini showed presence of poisonous particles in her body.

Based on the report, the police launched an investigation and found that the accused had googled about rat poison and its effects. They managed to break Indulekha's defense, who later confessed to having committed the crime.

She said that debts were mounting and her husband, who works abroad, was to arrive soon. Before that, she wanted to ensure that the family property came to her.

And she was planning to sell off the property and settle the debts.

Last week, Rukmini was admitted to a private hospital after she developed uneasiness and Indulekha claimed she had jaundice, but when her condition deteriorated, she was moved to a bigger hospital and soon she passed away.

The doctors then decided that an autopsy needed to be conducted and that's how Indulekha landed in trouble as the report mentioned poisonous elements in her body.

While agreeing to the crime, she admitted that she tried to kill her father too by offering him tea laced with poison. As the tea tasted different, the man refused to drink it.

Meanwhile, the police are now probing whether the woman committed the crime alone or someone helped her.