No obligation to pay KSRTC salaries, Kerala govt tells HC

Kochi: Kerala government on Tuesday told the High Court that it does not have any obligation to pay the salaries of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

In its plea submitted against the court order that asked the state to extend financial assistance to KSRTC to clear the salary dues, the government also asked the court to cancel the order given by the single-bench.

On Wednesday, the court has asked the government to grant funds to KSRTC to help clear the salary dues.

The KSRTC had requested the government to approve Rs 50 crore each for July and August; and Rs 3 crore as festival allowance.

The court had also asked the government to use funds generated by the Corporation for the purpose and extend additional funds to meet shortfall.

The high had suggested that the government could use KSRTC's assets to find funds.