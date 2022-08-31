Tamil woman served drugged juice, gang-raped in Kannur

Kannur: A young woman hailing from Tamil Nadu was allegedly gang-raped here after she was rendered unconscious by serving her juice spiked with drugs.

The Kannur City Police have registered a case against a youth named Vijesh, a woman called Malar and some other identifiable persons in connection with the incident.

According to the survivor of the rape, Malar is a relative of her husband.

The survivor had approached Malar, who lives in Kannur, for a job. She reached Kannur from Tamil Nadu on August 23 and was living in Malar’s house.

On Saturday night (August 27), Malar told the survivor that they would shift houses and both went to another place.

At the new house, the survivor was given the juice. The woman lost consciousness soon after drinking it and was raped by Vijesh and another man belonging to Tamil Nadu, says the complaint filed with the police.