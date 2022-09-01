Provocative dress remark: Kerala HC rejects plea challenging Kozhikode Dist judge's transfer

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition filed by Kozhikode District Judge S Krishnakumar against his transfer to Kollam Labour Court.

The bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman rejected the argument that a transfer to a deputation post violated protocol.

The judge had made controversial remarks while granting anticipatory bail to activist Civic Chandran in a sexual assault case.

Judge Krishnakumar's observations regarding survivors in his two orders on the anticipatory bail pleas moved by Civic Chandran, who is also a writer and social activist, in two sexual harassment cases had stirred up a nationwide controversy.

While granting bail to Chandran in the case, judge Krishnakumar, in his order on August 2, observed that the accused was a reformist and against the caste system. Hence it was highly unbelievable that he would have touched her knowing fully that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC), the judge remarked.

The judge had also made controversial observations about the survivor's dress while granting bail to Chandran in another case.

In its August 12 order, the court observed that the photograph of the complainant, produced by the accused along with the bail application, would explain that she "herself is wearing exposing dresses which are having some sexual provocative one and it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the complainant on his lap and sexually press her breast."