CM Pinarayi visits Kodiyeri in Chennai hospital

Our Correspondent
Published: September 09, 2022 11:24 AM IST Updated: September 09, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Photo: EV Sreekumar

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Chennai. The chief minister will remain in Chennai till Friday evening.

Balakrishnan’s health condition remains unchanged, according to sources. The former CPM state secretary is being treated by a team of expert doctors.

Balakrishnan was admitted to Apollo Hospital on August 29 for specialist treatment for cancer. Designated Speaker A N Shamseer and newly sworn-in minister M B Rajesh visited Balakrishnan last week.

Balakrishnan had recently stepped down as party state secretary due to his health situation. He was shifted to the Chennai hospital in an ambulance from Thiruvananthapuram. Balakrishnan's wife Vinodini Balakrishnan accompanied him.

CPM Central Committee member M V Govindan replaced Balakrishnan as the party state secretary. Govindan then resigned as local self-government and excise minister. Rajesh stepped down as assembly speaker and replaced Govindan in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet.

