SC urges Kerala govt to find solution to stray dog menace

The stray dogs' menace in Kerala has caught the attention of the Supreme Court that on Friday urged the state government to find a solution.

Hearing a batch of petitions on the growing issue of stray dog bites in the state, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari also said those feeding the strays 'should be responsible for vaccinating them'.

A report in Live Law quoted Justice Sanjiv Khanna's oral remark. "I am also a dog lover and there are many other dog lovers here… What I had thought was that the people who feed dogs should be allowed to do so, they can keep a number or mark on the dog and they will be responsible for vaccinating them and bearing the cost if a person is attacked," remarked the Justice.

'Sterilisation is best option, open for suggestions'

Kerala's newly appointed Minister for Local Self Government Department, MB Rajesh said it was hopeful of coming up with practical solutions when the matter comes up for hearing before the Supreme Court next on September 28.

Rajesh told Manorama News that the government will also address the problem with food-waste disposal along with finding other possible options to ensure public safety.

"The best solution right now is sterilisation and urgent steps are being taken. But we are getting suggestions from all corners, including the possibility of enclosing stray dogs in the respective panchayat facilities and feeding them regularly," said Rajesh.

The minister also alleged that there was rampant abandonment of pet dogs. "There is also an argument that pet dogs abandoned by their owners are attacking people. And post-Covid there has been a rampant abandonment of dogs, which is something that cannot be allowed either."