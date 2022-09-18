Man chops off wife's hands in Pathanamthitta, nabbed

Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested the man who copped the hands off his estranged wife at Kalanjoor here.

Cops said the culprit is Elakkulam-native Santhosh. The incident happened around 10 pm on Saturday. Later, Koodal police arrested the man from Adoor.

According to police, Santhosh barged into his estranged wife Vidya's house and chopped off her hands and hair.

It is not clear what incited this gruesome attack. The incident happened even as the couple's divorce case is pending before a court.

Vidya's father Vijayan also was injured whilst attempting to protect her.

It was only when neighbours rushed to the house on hearing the screams that Santhosh fled.

Vidya has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the latest in a long string of atrocities committed against women by their husbands.