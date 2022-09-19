Chief Secretary's visit a last ditch effort to tame a Governor on the rampage?

Just minutes before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is scheduled to meet the media to reveal information supposedly damning for the State Government, Chief Secretary V P Joy met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Officially, it is said the Chief Secretary was meeting the Governor to request him to be the chief guest at the anti-narcotic drive to be launched on October 2. The meeting was scheduled earlier, and it was also said that it was to meet the Chief Secretary at 11 am that the Governor's press meet was fixed at 11.45 am.

Nonetheless, there is a feeling that the State Government is using the Chief Secretary, who is said to have a warm rapport with the Governor, to engineer a last minute detente. At this stage, the Governor calling off the press meet is ruled out.

But observers point out two possibilities. One, the Chief Secretary has gone to the Raj Bhavan holding out the dove of peace from the Chief Minister. He might have been sent to reason with the Governor to hold back personal accusations, if any, against the Chief Minister or any senior CPM leader, especially his private secretary K K Ragesh.

After putting Pinarayi Vijayan under a cloud of suspicion saying that he had sought favours, Khan said he would not elaborate on this at the press meet. This was the Governor's way of warning that he had more in his secret files than he was willing to reveal on Monday.

Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy

The other possibility is that the Chief Secretary, instead of carrying a message of ceasefire, could be telling the Governor that he would be the loser if the spat is taken to the extreme. The government, it is said, possesses police reports that contradicts all his claims about what happened at the Indian History Congress in 2019. It is also said that the Governor would be warned that he would be stripped of more powers, especially his default position as Chancellor of universities.