Actress assault case: Kerala HC rejects survivor's plea against transfer of trial

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected the plea filed by the survivor against the transfer of the trial of the actress assault case from the Ernakulam Special Additional Sessions Court to the Principal Sessions Court.

The trial was shifted from the special CBI Court last month.

Then it was decided that Principal Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese, in charge of the CBI court, would continue to hear the case.

The High Court shifted the case after Judge Varghese was recalled from the CBI court following the appointment of Additional District Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, K K Balakrishnan to the special court.

The survivor sought to prevent the publication of details of the verdict. But the defence's counsel said there was no such practice.

The case concerns the abduction of a South Indian actress and her alleged molestation by some persons who forced their way into the vehicle on February 17, 2017.

The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven.

Though Dileep was subsequently arrested, he was released on bail.

The actress withdrew from the industry for many years. She made her first comment about the case in 2022.

The Supreme Court recently granted more time to complete the trial in the case. The apex court directed that the trial should be completed before January 31, 2023. It also urged all parties to cooperate.