Woman set ablaze by son for refusing money for liquor, dies

Punnayurkulam: An alcoholic allegedly set his mother ablaze after she turned down his demand for money in order to buy liquor.

Srimathi (75) succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Ernakulam, a day after the shocking incident at the house on Lakshamveedu Colony Road at Chammannur locality of Kerala's Thrissur district on Tuesday night.

The Vadekkekkadu Police arrested the accused Manoj (53).

Srimathi was the wife of late Subramanian.

According to police, the crime happened at 10 pm on Tuesday.

Manoj reached home in an inebriated condition. He pestered his mother to give him some money to buy liquor. A quarrel ensued when she turned down the same. In rage, Manoj poured kerosene over her and set her ablaze, according to the statement given by Srimathi to police before she breathed her last.

A neighbour, hearing the commotion, alerted Srimathi’s daughter who stays 3 km away. The latter rushed to the house and with the help of police rushed Srimathi to a private hospital at Kunnamkulam. As her condition aggravated she was then shifted to a hospital in Ernakulam.

Srimathi was staying along with Manoj and another son Saji.

The family owns acres of land. Saji lost both his eyes in an accident years ago. Both the sons were not going for any job.

It was just a month ago a 24-year-old man strangled his mother. He also threw a gas cylinder on her head to ensure she was dead. This matricide too was reported from Thrissur and came close on the heels of another incident in the same district when a woman killed her mother by poisoning her over a property dispute.