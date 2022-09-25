Kerala boy runs away from home to seek CM's help against loan shark

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had an unlikely guest on Sunday — a runaway boy from Velom in Kozhikode.

Sixteen-year-old Devanandan boarded a train to the state capital to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister the harassment his family endures at the hands of a financial firm from where they had borrowed money. He had made the near 12-hour journey from Vadakara on Saturday without informing his parents.

On reaching Thiruvananthapuram railway station, he took an autorickshaw to Devaswom Board Junction near Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. Here, he approached a few policemen on watch and asked for directions to the Chief Minister's house.

On noticing that the boy was alone and the hour late, the police enquired about his whereabouts. They soon learned that the boy had made the journey alone, and without telling his parents.

Devanandan was taken to the Museum police station to lodge for the night. Police also informed his parents that he was safe, much to the latter's relief, and bought him food as well.

In the morning, Devanandan's father Rajeevan arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to take his son back home.

However, much to the delight of the two, that trip back to Kozhikode had to wait a while longer. An audience was by then arranged with the Chief Minister.

Vijayan, learning of the Devanandan's daredevil trip and his earnest desire to find an end to the difficulties at home, found time to meet the boy.

He garnered more details from the boy and assured every assistance, but not before admonishing him for travelling without informing his parents.

Devanandan, a Plus-One Humanities student of Avala Higher Secondary School, was thrilled at the chance to meet the Chief Minister and is hopeful that their troubles will end.

The incident assumes significance in wake of the suicide of a college student in Kerala after a bank planted a board in front of her house indicating attachment of her family property for defaulting on the loan. Abhirami, 20, was a bright student scoring A-plus in all subjects for her SSLC exams.