Actor assault case: Survivor approaches SC for change in the trial court

New Delhi: The survivor of the actress assault case has approached the Supreme Court seeking to change the trial court in the case.

The petition questions the High Court order dismissing her plea seeking to change the court for trial proceedings.

The petition alleges that the accused has established connections with the trial court Judge.

It is evident from the audio retrieved by the Police that the accused has connections with the Judge, says the plea filed by the survivor. However, the High Court dismissed her plea without considering this evidence.

The Judge also failed to inform the prosecution about the forensic report on the change in the hash value of the memory card, the survivor told the SC.

The trial proceedings which were on at the Additional Sessions Court were shifted to the Principal Sessions Court once the Judge became the Judge at the Principal Sessions Court.

The proceedings were on at the Sessions Court with the High Court's administrative approval.

Following this, the survivor had moved the High Court seeking a change in the Court for the trial proceedings.

However, the single Bench of the HC – Justice Ziyad Rahman – dismissed the survivor’s plea.