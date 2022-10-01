Wayanad coffee plants to be raised in plantation of Abu Dhabi royal

Pulpally: The coffee plants from Wayanad in northern Kerala would now grow in the estate of the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

As many as 2,500 coffee plants from the plantation of Roy, a farmer from Sasimala in Wayanad district, will be sent to the emirate.



The Arabica variety, developed by Roy to be grown as an intercrop in the rubber plantation, is being sent after the Abu Dhabi royal family sought it. The decision was taken after the agricultural experts of the royal family visited Roy's plantation several times. Other varieties of coffee plants from Uganda, Poland and Costa Rica are also being procured.



Initially, the decision was to ship the coffee plants. But due to concerns over whether the plants would wither if the journey got prolonged, it was decided to send by flight from Kochi.



On arriving in Abu Dhabi, the plants would be planted in two days.