Elanthoor case: Padmam’s family writes to Stalin seeking help to secure mortal remains

Our Correspondent
Published: October 14, 2022 08:52 AM IST
Padmam (R), a native of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, was residing in a single room of a lodge at Fathima Mata Church Road that housed migrant labourers. Photo: Manorama News

Kochi: The family members of one of the victims of an alleged human sacrifice case reported from Kerala's Pathanamthitta district have sought the intervention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to get her mortal remains.

Padmam (50), who was a native of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, was murdered as part of a human sacrifice ritual by a trio at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district. Another woman, a Keralite named Rosily (49), was also their victim.

Meanwhile, the postmortem reports confirmed that the bodies retrieved from Elanthoor were indeed those of the two women. Earlier there were suspicions whether the body parts exhumed soon after the Kochi police cracked the horrifying crime belonged to the duo who were brutalised and murdered. It was doubted they were mixed up with remains of other humans or even animals.

The postmortem of both women were conducted at the Kottayam Medical College the other day. The samples would be sent for further examination by experts. Out of the 61 body parts that were brought for autopsy the study of 36 was done on Wednesday.

The accused in the case are Mohammed Shafi (52), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Kochi, as well as Elanthoor residents K V Bhagval Singh (68) and his wife Laila (59). The three have been arrested by the police.

Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court has granted police custody for all three accused until October 24.

