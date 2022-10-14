Kerala HC bars display of advertisments on KSRTC buses

Kochi: The Kerala High Court Friday directed the Transport Commissioner and State Police Chief to take the necessary steps to ensure that no KSRTC bus exhibiting advertisements on the body are allowed to operate in public places.

The division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar, in a previous case, had ordered that transport vehicles owned or operated by KSRTC and KURTC shall not be permitted to exhibit any advertisements since they are likely to distract the attention of other drivers.

Noting that even after the order was passed, KSRTC buses continue to paste advertisements on the body, the Court directed the Transport Commissioner and State Police Chief to take the necessary steps to ensure that no such vehicles are allowed in public places by KSRTC or KURTC.

The Court gave the direction in the Suo Motu proceeding initiated by it in the wake of Vadakkanchery bus accident in which a contract carriage carrying students, who were on a study tour, met with an accident and hit the rear of a KSRTC bus. Nine people, including five students and one teacher, were killed in the accident.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)