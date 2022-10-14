KPCC mulls strict action against disgraced MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is in a fix after rape charges were slapped against one of its legislators.

Perumbavoor legislator Eldhose Kunnappilly was charged with rape in connection with a woman assault case.

The development came following revelations by the woman that she was also molested.

However, Eldhose has denied both the charges - of assault and rape.

The KPCC has given Eldhose time until October 20 to give a detailed account of what had transpired.

It warned him that strict action will be taken if no convincing explanation is given.

Suggestions were also put forward to have Eldhose, who does not hold any posts, expelled from the party.

Earlier, the police had sought permission from Speaker AN Shamseer for examining the phone records of Eldhose.

The case



It was on September 28 that the woman lodged assault charges against Eldhose.



However, the case was delayed as Eldhose and even the police, as the woman claims, tried to settle the case.

She alleges that Eldhose had at one point even offered her Rs 30 lakhs to withdraw the complaint, but she stuck to it.

According to her complaint, a drunk Eldhose came uninvited to her house near Kovalam and thrashed her.

She alleged that later, on the same day, Eldhose took her to the capital city and harmed her.

Eldhose has filed for anticipatory bail. It will be heard by the Additional Sessions Court on October 15.

Following the woman's allegation that the police had stalled the case, the CI was transferred.

The case was finally handed over to the Crime Branch.