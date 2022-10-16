Court to pronounce verdict on Eldhose Kunnappilly’s pre-arrest bail plea on Oct 20

Thiruvananthapuram: The Additional Sessions Court here will deliver its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, booked in a rape case, on October 20.

The trial on the pre-arrest bail plea completed on Saturday. Opposing the Perumbavoor MLA’s plea seeking protection from arrest, the prosecution told the court that the complainant has been facing threat to life from the accused. The defence lawyer argued that the case was politically motivated.

It is learnt that the police have been advised not to arrest the MLA in a hurry.

The deadline set by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee to Kunnappilly to file an explanation over the case is also on October 20.

The prosecution told the court that there are more influential people involved in the case. That the

police did not register a case on time despite the complainant filing a complaint shows the accused’s influence. The then Kovalam circle inspector and some influential people tried to settle the case, the prosecution argued.

The lawyers, appearing for Kunnappilly, told the court that the complainant has a history of filing fake complaints against people. The allegation that the MLA offered Rs 30 lakh to the complainant to withdraw the case is baseless. There was no allegation of physical assault in her complaint when she filed it on September 28. The charge was later added as part of blackmailing. The woman had earlier filed a complaint against a CI and an SI. There are two warrants issued against her and she is also involved in 10 cases, either as complainant or accused, the defence lawyers told the court.

Kunnappilly, who is facing rape charges, has been remaining untraceable, according to police and the party leadership. Both his mobile phones were switched off and they could not reach the Perumbavoor legislator so far, police said on Friday.

However, they were going ahead with other legal procedures against Kunnappilly, who was also charged with assault following the complaint of the same woman, who earlier alleged that the MLA had abducted and manhandled her.

Kerala police had on Tuesday registered a case against the Perumbavoor MLA on a complaint from the woman that he abducted her and assaulted her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14. The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

The Congress leadership has said the KPCC has a clear stand on the issue and the party has never tried to protect him as usually done by the ruling CPM when allegations would crop up against its leaders.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan indicated that they were awaiting Kunnappilly's reply for the explanation sought from him by the KPCC and it was just part of ensuring natural justice.

"Here, a woman is standing before the society with a complaint. It cannot be overlooked," the LoP added.

In a later statement, KPCC warned the MLA of stringent action if he fails to furnish an "honest explanation" on the controversy.