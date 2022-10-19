New Delhi: Harsha Mathew, Chief Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, has been elected as the Chairman of Indian Newspaper Society’s (INS) Kerala Regional Committee.

He has also been elected as a member of the INS committees on Industrial Relations and Legal Affairs, Technology and Modernisation and Magazines.

M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, has been elected as a member to the INS committees on Industrial Relations and Legal Affairs, Building-Finance-Staff, Press Freedom, Technology and Modernisation and INS-AAAI Joint Industry Working Group.