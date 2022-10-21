New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the trial court to submit a report on the status of the proceedings in the 2017 actress assault case after six months. It was considering a petition submitted by actor Dileep, an accused in the case, for hastening the trial proceedings.

The apex court assessed the progress of the case and observed that the trial court judge was taking all efforts to complete the proceedings before January 31, as directed by it on September 5.



The Supreme Court also expressed satisfaction with the lower court for “making all endeavours” to complete the proceedings without delay.



Dileep, in his petition, requested the apex court not to permit again cross-examination of those who already gave their statements before the court, and that it should ensure the further investigation report should not be used for re-investigating the case.



A bench led by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari listed the case for further hearing on December 13.



Last month the apex court had directed that the trial should be completed before January 31, 2023.



Plea to change court



Meanwhile, Dileep submitted a petition before the Supreme Court, requesting the apex court to hear his side before delivering an order in the survivor’s plea for changing the trial court.



A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar will consider the plea today.



The Kerala High Court had dismissed the plea of the victim, seeking the transfer of the case from the Ernakulam District and Sessions court to the Special Additions Session Court, saying she “lost faith” in the trial court judge.



The case pertains to the abduction of a South Indian actress and her alleged rape by gangsters who forced their way into her car on February 17, 2017. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress. There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Though Dileep was subsequently arrested, he was released on bail.

