Man gets 5-year jail term for sexually assaulting mentally challenged girl

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 23, 2022 01:48 PM IST
The court found the accused guilty and imposed the punishment after examining 18 witnesses. Representative image/File Photo.

Palakkad: A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half-years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally challenged girl in 2019 at Mannarkkad here.

Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) judge Satish Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the man and directed that the amount be paid to the victim, special public prosecutor Nisha Vijayakumar said.

The prosecutor said that according to the police, the accused had trespassed into the home of the victim, who is mentally challenged, and sexually assaulted her.

RELATED ARTICLES

The court found the accused guilty and imposed the punishment after examining 18 witnesses and several documents produced before it, the prosecutor said.

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout