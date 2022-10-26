KMSCL to stock up on rabies vaccine to avoid another bungle

Kozhikode: The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) has doubled the orders of rabies vaccines for the financial year 2023-24 as the State continues to face an unprecedented menace posed by stray dogs.

The latest procurement order could help the public entity to avoid any shortage of the vaccine as had happened recently when the delay in procurement almost derailed the State's fight against the deadly disease.

The KMSCL has initiated the tender proceedings three months in advance. The drug procurement tender for FY 2023-24 was issued on October 22; last year, the tender proceedings had commenced only on December 4. This delay led to an acute shortage of vaccines which forced the agency to bring in the Equine Rabies Immunoglobulin (ERIG) vials from outside the State without subjecting them to mandatory quality checks.

The Corporation is buying 3,21,462 vials of the ERIG vaccine this time instead of the 1,66, 69 vials purchased last year. Also, 8.18 lakh vials of intradermal vaccines, delivered onto outer layers of the skin, are being procured this time around as against 6.20 lakh the previous year.

Despite the early start, north India-based vaccine suppliers are yet to process the order as offices were shut on account of the Diwali holidays.