Kozhikode: Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi's Director Usha Veerendra Kumar, wife of late politician and journalist MP Veerendra Kumar, passed away on Friday. She was 82.



MP Veerendra Kumar was the chairman and managing director of the Malayalam daily newspaper Mathrubhumi.

Usha, the daughter of Baburao Gundappa Lengade and Brahmila from Belgaum in Maharashtra, married Veerendra Kumar at the age of 18 in 1958. She was a constant and loyal companion to Veerendra Kumar during his journey as a writer and politician.

She is survived by daughters Asha, Nisha and Jayalakshmi and son MV Sreyams Kumar, currently serving as the Managing Director of Mathrubhumi.