Sivasankar approaches CAT, seeking to include suspension period in service

Kochi: M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), seeking to count the period he had been under suspension as service period. The tribunal has adjourned the petition for the government’s explanation.

Sivasankar is set to retire on January 31, 2023. In his petition, he has sought that the department level disciplinary proceedings against him be completed before his retirement and that a decision should be taken while considering his request for VRS.

Sivasankar said that he had gone on a one-year leave in the wake of the allegations over the gold smuggling case through the diplomatic channel. But due to extraneous considerations and political reasons, the approved leave was cancelled and he was suspended. Later the suspension was extended illegally several times, he said.

Sivasankar has sought that the period of suspension from July 7, 2020, to January 4, 2022, be counted as duty period. He is currently the Principal Secretary in the sports and youth affairs department.