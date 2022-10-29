'Govt bid to shield VIPs,' states ED affidavit in SC on gold-smuggling case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh affidavit in the gold-smuggling case in the Supreme Court pointing out that the State is attempting to protect prominent persons in the Kerala Government.

In the affidavit, the ED reiterated the allegations that the government and the police have been threatening the accused persons to sabotage the case.

The affidavit cites interventions at the government level.

The ED also seeks transfer of further trial from Kerala to Bengaluru in the affidavit.

The ED’s fresh affidavit is in response to the allegations raised by the Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar against the transfer of the trial.

The ED points out that the trial may not be fair in Kerala as there are attempts to sabotage the probe.

The government system was used against the investigating agency itself. A highly influential person is an accused in the case, states the affidavit.

Sivasankar has been trying to influence the accused and using government’s system to create fake evidence after he was let out on bail. Sivasankar has misused his official position throughout the case trail. The third accused Sandeep Nair turning hostile is also mysterious, the affidavit states.

The latest move by the ED is made even as the SC bench chaired by Chief Justice U U Lalit is set to consider the case on November 3.