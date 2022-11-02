Seven VCs approach HC again, challenge Governor's show cause notice

Kochi: Seven Vice Chancellors of universities in Kerala approached the High Court again against the show cause notice issued against them by the Governor.

The court will consider their plea on Wednesday.

The Vcs are demanding the cancellation of the show cause notice, in the plea.

Earlier, the HC had declared that the VCs can continue in their posts until removed by the Governor after getting their explanations for the show cause notice.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the earlier declaration while disposing of the petitions filed by the VCs of eight universities, after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asked them to resign from the post citing the Supreme Court judgment that quashed the appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The VCs of the University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, the University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University had challenged the Chancellor’s communication in the court.

The Governor is also the Chancellor of universities.