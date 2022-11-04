Santosh now booked for rape bid too

Thiruvananthapuram: More crimes of the man behind the assault bid on a lady doctor in the heart of the Kerala capital are coming out soon after his arrest a couple of days ago for targeting a lady doctor near the Napier Museum.

Police confirmed that Santosh (39) had broken into a house in the city and attempted to sexually assault a female student at knifepoint last December.

Police confirmed this after matching Santosh’s fingerprints with those collected from the house by Peroorkada police then. Though a case was registered for the attempt to sexually assault a girl, there was no breakthrough so far.

Earlier it was found that he had attempted to break into a house at Kuravankonam. The rape attempt reported on December 19, 2021 also occurred at the same place in Thiruvananthapuram city.

Previous crime

Four girls, who were preparing for Civil Services Examination, used to stay on rent on the top floor of a house. Around 2 at night, the culprit jumped over the compound wall, damaged the lock of the grills, and entered the stairway to the upper storey.

After covering the mouth of the girl who was sleeping, he threatened her by showing a knife and attempted to sexually assault her. As he swished the knife, the girl got injured in her hand. In the noise, those who slept in the next room came out. He ran and fled after throwing the blanket at them.

The girls informed the Police immediately and a detailed statement was recorded by the Police, but he could not be nabbed. The local residents were alert and waited for many days to catch the culprit.

He reached the same house after a month, but the girls raised an alarm on hearing a sound outside at odd hours; he then ran away sensing trouble.

The girls recognised the man as Santosh’s photos were published in the media after his arrest in the Museum case. The accused, who is already in jail, would be taken into custody in this case and evidence will be collected in the old case too.

Museum Police informed that they would get Santosh’s custody on Friday regarding the recent assault case in which the lady doctor was the target.