Yet another letter to CPM leader seeking cadre for Corpn jobs surfaces

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM bid for backdoor appointments in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has been exposed as a letter by the Mayor to the Thiruvananthapuram district chief of the party came out in public. A similar letter sent by the secretary of the LDF’s parliamentary party in the civic council is also doing the rounds.



D R Anil, who is also the president of Public Works standing committee of the Corporation, sent the letter to Anavoor Nagappan, CPM District Secretary, on October 24, seeking a list of eligible candidates list from Kudumbashree for the 9 vacancies in the SAT Hospital.

Anil is also a member of the CPM district secretariat.

In her letter to Nagappan, Mayor Arya Rajendran had sought candidates for recruitment to various posts of the Corporation's health wing on a daily wage basis. Reports say Anil had shared it on a WhatsApp group comprising ward members.

As in the Mayor’s letter, Anil’s letter also starts by addressing Anavoor Nagappan as a ‘comrade’. The letter says, the Monitoring Committee has decided on October 23 to appoint staff through Kudumbasree for the rest area meant for bystanders in SAT Hospital. Vacancies are for manager, caretaker/security and cleaner positions.

The monthly salary for the manager is Rs 20,000. The pay for caretaker/security personnel is Rs 17,000 and there are 5 vacancies. The letter also states 3 vacancies are for the cleaner post, with a monthly pay of Rs 12,500.