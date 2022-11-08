Anagha suicide: Husband, in-laws at large

Kozhikode: The husband and in-laws of Anagha, a Parambil Bazar native who committed suicide late last month, are absconding even as the police booked them on charges of abetment to suicide and domestic violence.

Anagha, a mother of twins, was found dead on the railway track at Vengali on October 27. Her relatives lodged a complaint with the Chelavoor police accusing her husband, Sreejesh, and his family of mentally and physically harassing her for years.

Anagha and Sreejesh got married on March 25, 2020. Her family alleged that she was subjected to cruel treatment at the house of her husband. She was not even allowed to speak over the phone to her family and relatives. The accused blocked the phone numbers of her relatives, her mother said in her complaint.

A police team led by the Superintendent of Police of Medical College Police Station is investigating the case. The cops recorded a detailed statement from Anagha’s family. Though the probe team came in search of her husband, the latter was missing and could not be traced so far.

“He is absconding. Searches are on to nab him. The probe into the case has been intensified,” police said.

Meanwhile, Anagha’s mother has moved a court, requesting the custody of her twin children, who are currently with her husband’s family.