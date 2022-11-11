Is Guv's tech varsity appointment illegal? Kerala HC finds merit in govt's argument

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Friday found merit in the state government's argument against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's order appointing Ciza Thomas as the vice-chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

According to the government, Governor Khan had appointment Ciza Thomas to the post on his own volition.

The move had come just weeks after Supreme Court annulled the appointment of MS Rajashree as VC citing that UGC norms were flouted.

Armed with this, Khan had directed the VCs of 11 state varsities to resign. The implied reason was that the process of their appointments too was dubious, triggering a head-on war with the government.

While the government argued that the authority to recommend the name of the vice-chancellor rests with it, the Governor's lawyer insisted that even temporary appointments must be made in accordance with the UGC rules and regulations. In response, the government laid bare the qualification criteria that must be met by the incoming vice-chancellor.

The court observed that there is indeed a legal snap in the appointment and more deliberation is necessary before a decision could be made.

It has asked all parties concerned to submit their affidavits before November 16. The case will be heard again on the day.

Ciza Thomas is a senior joint director in the directorate of technical education.