I won’t contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress chief in Kerala

Kochi: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran on Friday said he will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sudhakaran, who represents the Kannur constituency in parliament, opened his mind after receiving the Manorama News Newsmaker 2021 award here.

Sudhakaran said he doesn't want to seek re-election as he is busy with the responsibilities as the party's state chief.

"I'm afraid I'm unable to carry out the works of an MP being the PCC president. I have a feeling of guilt about not doing justice to the people of my constituency. Hence I will not contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2024," Sudhakaran said in response to a question by Manorama News News Director Johny Lukose.

Sudhakaran, however, exuded confidence that he will not lose if he contests the election again. "I won the 2019 election by a margin of over 90,000 votes. I'm sure my victory margin will only increase if I contest again," he said. Sudhakaran was elected from Kannur in 2019 defeating CPM's P K Sreemathi.

In his remarks after receiving the Newsmaker Award from political activist Yogendra Yadav, Sudhakaran said he considered the award as a recognition by people.

"Political activism in my hometown Kannur is totally different from elsewhere. Even leaders from north India refuse to believe the stories about Kannur politics where rivals are hacked to death. I'm thankful and committed to the people of my land for shielding me from being hacked," Sudhakaran said.

On RSS shakha row

Asked if he regretted making the recent comment that he had sent Congress workers to protect RSS shakhas (branches) from attacks by CPM men, he said he had no qualms about what he said.

"I'm a worker of a movement that gave India democracy and secularism. My foremost obligation is to honour the ideals of my organisation. I saved SFI activist Ashraf when he was hacked on the Brennen College campus in Kannur. There's no space for politics when it comes to saving a life. My comments on RSS shakhas were from this perspective," Sudhakaran explained.

He said he followed the principles of Pandit Nehru who included RSS ideologue Shyamaprasad Mukherjee in his cabinet and allowed the Communist party’s A K Gopalan the status of opposition leader even though the party did not have the required number in parliament.

He categorically stated that the BJP is the number one enemy of Congress in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said he firmly believes that the politics of hatred is not suitable for the country. “It’s a German plant. It will not grow in Indian soil. Finally, people will reject it,” he said.

Yadav gave away the prize to Sudhakaran in the presence of Malayala Manorama Executive Editor and Director Jayant Mammen Mathew and KLM Axiva Finvest Executive Director Shibu Thekkumpuram.