'I have no clue about letters,' Anavoor tells Vigilance

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Saturday refuted CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan's claim that he gave his statement to investigating officers over the probe into the alleged backdoor appointments at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. However, Vigilance personnel has recorded Nagappan's statement as they investigate the graft allegations.

Nagappan told reporters earlier today that he had already met with Crime Branch officials and had given a statement denying ever seeing or receiving this letter. He repeated this claim to the Vigilance officers.

"I have already given a statement to the Crime Branch. I cannot reveal to the media yet what it is. The Mayor has already stated that the letter is fake," Nagappan had said.

Sources at Crime Branch said that though the team had tried to reach Nagappan on Wednesday, the CPM leader proved elusive, giving excuses that he was busy with party affairs.

The Crime Branch is probing the origins of a letter reportedly sent by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran seeking recommendations from Nagappan to appoint CPM supporters to temporary posts in the civic body.

He also labelled the matter as a serious one and said his party, the CPM, would conduct a thorough probe. "There are efforts to taint the Mayor and it seems, a media trial is also on," Nagappan alleged.

Letterhead and signature are real



Meanwhile, the Mayor had reportedly told the Crime Branch that the letterhead and her signature used for the controversial letter were indeed legitimate.



As reported by Manorama News, the Mayor had said that the letterhead in question was in fact a used one.

While the seal and signature on the letter were real, the content and the date has been edited, the Mayor told Crime Branch.

Role of CPM racket suspected?



As reported earlier an area committee member of the left party has been blamed for penning the controversial letter. He is said to be controlling many temporary appointments in the Corporation.



The operations of the gang, including him and the local committee secretary, are based at the office of a Trust near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

All these activities are being carried out with the support of a senior CPM leader, it is alleged.

However, no complaint has been filed and no case has been registered in the incident with the local police station too.