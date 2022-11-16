Cop accused of attempt to murder among 22 Kerala Police officers conferred IPS

Thiruvananthapuram: A cop accused in an attempt to murder case is among 22 senior officers in the Kerala Police conferred the IPS (Indian Police Service) rank.

N Abdul Rasheed was among the senior officers accused in the attempt to murder of journalist VB Unnithan.

However, last May the High Cour of Kerala had ruled against a CBI appeal against conferring IPS on the accused cop. The list of officers conferred were prepared in 2019 and 2020.

The officers conferred IPS from the 2019 list: Gopakumar KS, Bijoy P, Suneesh Kumar R, Prasanthan Kani BK, Sabu Mathew KM, Sudarsan KS, Shaji Sugunan and Vijayan KV.

From the 2020 list, those conferred IPS are Ajih V, Kishore Kumar J, Abdul Rasheed N, Aji VS, Jayasankar R, Sandeep VM, Sunilkumar V, Aji KK, Raju AS, Johnkutty KL, Rajesh N, Reji Jacob, KE Baiju and R Mahesh.