New controversy as Anavoor Nagappan’s recommendation letter for coop society surfaces

Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh controversy has erupted over the backdoor appointments allegedly at the behest of the CPM as a letter purportedly written by party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan recommending candidates to be appointed in the Thiruvananthapuram district Mercantile Society is out.

The ‘letter’ mentions the names of persons to be appointed to the Junior Clerk and Driver posts in the Society and directs the bank governing body to withhold the Attender-cadre posting for now.

Meanwhile, Nagappan agreed that he wrote the letter of recommendation. He added that there was no grounds for a controversy as there was nothing wrong with the letter. "The bank was directed to withhold the attender-cadre posting considering its financial state," he said.

The letter dated July 2021 carries the name and signature of Anavoor Nagappan and mentions the appointment list as the official decision of the party.

The “interference” is in complete violation of the Co-operative Societies Act provision with regard to Grade four employees’ appointments that provides for a special agency to make such postings.

The new controversy comes close on the heels of the charges against Mayor Arya Rajendran that she had written a letter addressing the CPM district secretary, seeking a list of candidates for 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. An earlier letter by Vanchiyoor Area Committee member and Corporation parliamentary Secretary D R Anil to the party district secretary regarding temporary postings at the SAT hospital too has surfaced recently.