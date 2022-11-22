TVM letter row: Police chief orders Crime Branch to file case

Thiruvananthapuram: Crime Branch will file a case in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation letter controversy. It has been decided to file a case on charges of forgery without accusing anyone. The order was given by the Chief of Police.

The Crime Branch had recommended in its preliminary report that it could not find the original letter and recommended a case to be registered.

The Crime Branch submitted its preliminary investigation report to ADGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Monday.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress protesters tried to push their way into the Corporation office on Tuesday. They were protesting against alleged attempt by the ruling CPM to employ its cadre in jobs in the Municipal Corporation.

According to the report, the agency could not ascertain whether the letter was fake or genuine. The original letter has not been found.

The investigation team got only a copy of the letter circulated on WhatsApp. According to the report, the mayor has called the letter fake. Anavoor has also stated that he has not received any such letter.

A major controversy erupted when a letter with Mayor's signature was found circulating in WhatsApp groups that sought Anavoor's suggestions in selecting CPM cadres to fill temporary vacancies in Corporation.