Kochi: Ciza Thomas, who is in charge of Kerala Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor, has informed the High Court that over 4,000 applications have piled up at the university seeking certificates.

Ciza, a Senior Joint Director in the State Technical Education Department, informed the High Court of the issues, including protests against her, at the university, when the petition of the State Government against her appointment as temporary VC came up for hearing.

“Even now, a section of the students and staff are protesting against me,” she said, adding that she finds it difficult to execute even routine work.

The court inquired about the status of the process of appointing a permanent VC at the varsity. The counsel for the Governor informed the court that the same had started.

The students should have the best Vice-Chancellor. The concern is regarding the students, the court said, while making it clear that the qualification of Ciza Thomas is not under scrutiny, but her seniority is. The court posted the case for further hearing at 1.45 pm on Monday.

While considering the case, the court repeatedly sought clarifications from the Chancellor about how Ciza Thomas was chosen to be appointed as the VC, who proposed her name, whether there were no other VCs available, whether the Pro-Vice-Chancellor was available and how the choice was narrowed down to Ciza?

The Government informed the court that the Chancellor only recommended the name of the Pro-VC and for the appointment of a temporary VC, there are no UGC rules or any special procedures. The court shot back, asking whether temporary VC was not equivalent to permanent VC. The court queried whether the difference was only in the temporary nature of the term.