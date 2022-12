Alappuzha: At least 30 were injured after a KSRTC rammed into the rear of a trailer truck at Thuravur on Saturday.

The incident occurred by 7pm on the national highway near Kodamthuruth. The truck was making a u-turn when the KSRTC crashed into it.

The bus was headed to Thoppumpady from Cherthala. The injured were shifted to hospitals at Thuravur and Cherthala. It is understood that none of the injuries are serious.