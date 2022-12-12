Serial fraudster ‘Manavalan' Saji arrested; T-shirt pic gives him away

Mavelikara: Sajikumar, alias 'Manavalan' Saji, a serial fraudster who targeted women who posted matrimonial ads has been arrested.



The 47-year-old was arrested from Nattakom on the outskirts of Kottayam town on a complaint filed by a Mavelikara-based woman.

What had helped to identify him was the name of the hotel printed on a T-shirt as seen in a picture sent by Sajikumar to the woman after he had established a friendship with her.

More details about the accused were collected after tracing the hotel. Further investigations revealed that he was living with a Nattakom resident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sajikumar had cheated several women after giving the promise of marriage. The cheated women belong to Kottayam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Thiruvananthapuram districts, police stated.

Modus operandi

The conman contacted those who advertise on matrimonial websites and making them believe that he was highly placed in his job and was financially sound.

The accused who came in contact with the Mavelikara native through a matrimonial advertisement, claimed that his luxury car had met with an accident and demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to carry out the supposed repairs.

The woman sent the money but filed a police complaint against the accused when he stopped calling and sending messages after receiving the money. However, the woman had not personally seen the accused who would contact her only online.

Sajikumar is of Thenayamplackal House at Perumpetty in Pathanamthitta district. However, one of the two identity cards seized from him recorded his address as Kanjikkal House at Ramanellur, Kothamangalam, in Ernakulam district.