Woman, daughter killed, five others of family injured in car crash in border village

Kasaragod: A young woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed, and five others of their family were injured in a road accident at Parappa in Delampady grama panchayat on the border of Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sahada (30), wife of Mohammed Shanavas, a grocer at Galimukha in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur taluk, and their daughter Shaza Fathima (3).

They were among seven of a family on their way to attend the wedding reception of Shanavas's niece at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, said Adhur police.

The Innova in which the family was travelling skidded off the road at a sharp curve at Parappa, rammed into a tree and fell into a ditch, said Adhur station house officer Anil Kumar A.

"The geography of the place is such that vehicles have to enter and exit Kerala several times enroute route to Sullia," he said.

Among those injured, Misriya and her three-year-old daughter Zuha Fathima are in an ICU in a hospital in Mangaluru, said their relative. "But they are out of danger," he said.

Ashraf, who was driving the car, Nafeesath Misriya and Aishath Zameena were admitted to a private hospital in Kasaragod town.