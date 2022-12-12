Ministers, Opposition leader decline Kerala Guv's invite to Christmas feast

Thiruvananthapuram: State Ministers have declined Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's invite to the Christmas feast at Raj Bhavan.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan too will not attend the celebration either.

Last year, the Governor’s Christmas celebration had seen the participation of religious leaders.

But this year, the Chief Minister, ministers, Speaker, Opposition Leader, Chief Secretary and departmental secretaries along with the religious leaders have been invited for the function.

Raj Bhavan sent the letter on Saturday, inviting them to take part in the Christmas celebration to be held at 5pm on December 14. Cake cutting, among other ceremonies, would be part of the event, the .letter said

The Governor's invitation, even as he is at loggerheads with the Chief Minister, is being seen as a ‘sweet revenge’ for not inviting him to the government functions held as part of the Onam celebrations.

As per the convention, when the Governor extends an invitation, the Chief Minister and ministers attend the function at the Raj Bhavan irrespective of their busy schedules.

The Governor has organised the celebrations on December 14, taking into account that the first phase of the Assembly session would end on December 13.