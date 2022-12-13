Rajnath to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, government sources said.

The minister will make a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha likely at 12 noon and in the Rajya Sabha around 2 pm, the sources said.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China.

While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.