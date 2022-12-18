ESZ: Thamarassery Bishop alleges conspiracy, Bathery municipality passes resolution against maps

Kozhikode: With the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) set to launch a stir against the State government against the survey to demarcate buffer zones (ESZs) around wildlife sanctuaries, Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil on Sunday alleged there was a conspiracy behind the recently released faulty satellite images of ESZs and the delay in releasing the survey report.

Demanding the withdrawal of the latest maps, the Bishop said three or four ministers should study the issue and conduct a social impact study of demarcating buffer zones.

He addressed the media at a press conference here ahead of the launch of the 'Jana Jagratha Yathra', against the government's stand on the buffer zone issue.

Meanwhile, the LDF-led Sulthan Bathery municipality has passed a resolution against the new survey map. The civic body alleged that the new report only has details of a few buildings and areas of the place and has omitted the rest.

The municipality also demanded a direct survey, rather than a satellite survey.

Earlier, The Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA), Infam and regional farmer's collectives, with the backing of the Kerala Catholic Bishop's Council (KCBC) had announced that they will launch a stir against the government on Sunday.

Alleging a lack of clarity in the survey report, the farmers’ bodies and residents near forest land have demanded revising the draft after proper field visits.

Panchayat-level help desks from next week

Panchayat-level help desks will be set up from next week to resolve concerns and doubts in the preliminary report filed by the KSREC on buffer zones.

Of the total 115 villages that are included in the buffer zones in Kerala, 70 villages are located along the forest regions.

Help desks would be facilitated at the Panchayat offices themselves to resolve the public’s doubts. Training would be imparted to the staff who would be manning the help desks.

Allowing funds to make use of the services of the staff with the local bodies is under the consideration of the Forests Department.

Help desks would also be set up in those panchayats where complaints have been already reported. Forest Department has requested the Local Administration Department to use the Panchayat notice boards for this purpose.