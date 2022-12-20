Kettering triple murder: Saju remanded; bid to repatriate bodies on

London: The Keralite who murdered his wife and two children at their home at Kettering in North Northamptonshire, England, has been remanded by a local court. Saju, a native of Kannur in India's Kerala State, will be produced in the Northamptonshire court again as part of further proceedings.

The Northamptonshire police, who are investigating the case, produced Saju in the magistrate court at Wellingborough, Midlands, at 9 am on Monday. The charge sheet against Saju has been filed in the court.

Saju, who was brought out of the court by police officers restraining him by the hand, looked at those outside in an unemotional manner before entering the van.

It was last Thursday that Saju murdered his wife Anju and children Jeeva (6) and Janvi (4) at their rented house at Kettering. The post mortem report said that the three were strangled to death. Anju’s body also bore deep wounds.

High Commission steps in



Meanwhile, Anju’s friends have begun the proceedings to bring home the bodies. Talks were held with a funeral service company and an agreement has been reached. The Indian High Commission in London said that the necessary action would be taken to bring the bodies to the native place. As part of this, a letter from the members of the family was submitted to the High Commission yesterday.

The funeral service company will take other necessary steps in accordance with the directives of the High Commission after the bodies are released from police custody. The funeral services company is charging 6,500 Pounds (about Rs 65,3157) for its service. It is expected that the expenses incurred till now will be borne by the Indian High Commission.

Through a formal letter, the Indian High Commission had informed Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, that the necessary action would be taken to bring the bodies home.

It is yet to be known when the bodies would be released from police custody with the permission of the court. Further proceedings can be expected only after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

NHS in loop



Meanwhile, Anju’s colleagues conducted official talks with the authorities of the hospital. In the interaction with Anju’s nursing manager and other senior managers, it was decided to temporarily freeze the salary that was due to be paid to Anju.



The insurance amount from the National Health Service (NHS) pension scheme, of which Anju was a member, other pension allowances, the compensation and the temporarily frozen salary would be put together and paid to Anju’s parents later. Anju was also a member of the nursing union UNISON.

The Indian High Commission and the NHS consider the male nurse manager, who was Anju’s colleague, and his wife Smitha who is also a nurse, as her first points of contact.