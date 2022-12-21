COVID: Only few cases in Kerala, but take individual care, says CM Pinarayi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 21, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to practice individual care in the view of a spurt in COVID cases reported in China and a few other countries.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Pinarayi said there was no need for concern in the state as it was intensifying prevention activities in the wake of the latest development elsewhere.

"At present, we have only a few cases. So individuals have to take care. We have to practice the things we learned during COVID. Do not ignore symptoms and try not to mingle with those who show symptoms," said the chief minister.

Pinarayi said a meeting of the 'Rapid Response Team' will be convened by Health Minister Veena George.

Earlier on the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had called for strengthening surveillance.

The minister highlighted that cases were on the decline in the country but the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were contributing to 84% of the daily cases.

