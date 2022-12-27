Bodies of 2 youths swept away by waves found

Our Correspondent
Published: December 27, 2022 11:01 AM IST
The dead bodies were recovered from Perumathura and Puthukurichy in Thiruvananthapuram district during the wee hours on Tuesday. Representative image/File Photo.

Thiruvananthapuram: The bodies of two youths, who had gone missing while bathing in the sea during the Christmas celebrations, have been found. 

The deceased were identified as Kaniyapuram natives Shreyas, 17, and Sajid, 19. Their bodies were recovered from Perumathura and Puthukurichy coastal areas in  Thiruvananthapuram district during the wee hours of Tuesday. They had gone missing from Puthenthope on the evening of December 25. 

Shreyas was swept away as he tried to rescue Sajid who got caught in the waves. Though the coastal police along with the fishermen carried out a search immediately, the youths could not be found. The search was difficult due to the unfavourable weather conditions. 

