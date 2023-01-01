Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala's first mother-newborn care unit at Kozhikode MCH

Our Correspondent
Published: January 01, 2023 11:06 AM IST
The dedicated centre has been opened at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health in order to care for mothers and new-borns together:Manorama Online
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The first mother-newborn care unit in Kerala will start functioning at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital from tomorrow (Jan 2). The dedicated centre has been opened at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health in order to care for mothers and new-borns together.

Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the centre. The mother-newborn centre ensures the presence of the mother while the hospital cares for newborns. The aim is to strengthen the bond between the mother and child.

In a situation where the newborn is in the intensive care unit and the mother is under medical care elsewhere, breastfeeding and other procedures are difficult. With the new facility in place, such circumstances can be avoided.

RELATED ARTICLES



MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.