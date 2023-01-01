Saji Cherian may get old portfolios as he joins back Cabinet

Thiruvananthapuram: Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan, who was forced to quit the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ministry in July 2022 following his controversial comments on the Indian constitution, is set to return to the Cabinet and may get the old portfolios that he was handling then.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought legal advice on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s recommendation to induct Cheriyan back into the ministry.

The decision to bring back the CPM leader was made at the party State Secretariat meeting held on Friday last. The Chief Minister had recommended to the Governor to hold the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The latter sought legal advice from senior advocates of the High Court as a decision on the case against him at the Thiruvalla sub-court is still pending. Though the Governor is presently not at Thiruvananthapuram, a decision on Cheriyan’s Cabinet re-entry will be made as and when he receives the legal advice.

May get old portfolios

Upon Saji Cheriyan being inducted back into the ministry, he might receive the old portfolios that he was handling earlier, sources hinted. The Chengannur MLA stepped down as Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister on July six. The respective portfolios were then entrusted on P A Mohammed Riyas, V N Vasan and V Abdurahman as a temporary arrangement.

Earlier, the High Court dismissed a petition seeking to disqualify the CPM legislator from the assembly following his speech, allegedly insulting the constitution. The party state secretariat observed that there is no need to further delay his Cabinet comeback, with no legal or moral hurdles remaining. The oath-taking ceremony will be held on January 4 itself if the Governor doesn’t raise any legal objection to the Chief Minister’s recommendation.

Court didn’t direct further action

The court hasn’t directed any further action on the report submitted by inquiry officer DySP T Rajappan, on the controversial speech made by Cheriyan in his capacity as a minister, before the Thiruvalla First Class Judicial Magistrate court. The report gave a clean chit to Cheriyan, citing he didn’t intentionally speak in a manner insulting the constitution, though he criticized the constitution, which is not a crime.

The court had ordered a probe in a petition submitted by lawyer Baiju Noyal. He said the case is still before the court’s consideration and that he will approach the High Court demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI.

“Now I don’t have any moral obligations with regard to the case. The police investigated six months before and closed the case, stating that there was no evidence. A High Court division bench also dismissed the petition, seeking to disqualify me as a legislator,” said Saji Cheriyan MLA.