Burdened by Rs 40 lakh debt, family of 3 sets themselves ablaze

Thiruvananthapuram: Three members of a family were found dead at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Padinjattumukku native Rameshan, 48; his wife Sulaja Kumari, 46; and their daughter Reshma, 23.

All three were found burnt to death in the bedroom. It is suspected that the family died by suicide due to debt burden.

The family had borrowed around 12 lakh from private money lenders eight years ago for personal needs and had a massive debt of Rs 40 lakh including interest to repay.

Rameshan, who worked abroad, reached the state only on Thursday. Rameshan and Sulaja's father had borrowed money multiple time to migrate abroad.

However, Rameshan was unable to repay the money due to the huge interest payments due.

Money lenders frequently visited their home to demand their sum back. The family owed money to a total of 22 people.

Though the family considered selling their property, the creditors were averse to the idea. They feared that Rameshan and family would abscond with the money after the property sale. When some creditors filed a case against him, some prospective buyers backed out from the deal.

On returning from abroad, Rameshan assured relatives that the debt would soon be repaid with a loan that has been sanctioned.

The family even dined together on Thursday, relatives said. But later the couple and their daughter locked themselves in the bedroom and set themselves on fire.

Rameshan's son was not in the house at the time.