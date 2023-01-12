Vypin man buries wife in front of house, files missing person complaint; arrested

Kochi: The mortal remains allegedly of a woman who went missing one-and-a-half years ago were dug out from the courtyard of her house at Edavanakkad in Vypin here on Thursday.

Sajeevan, husband of the alleged victim, Remya (32), has reportedly confessed to murdering and burying his wife.

A team of Njarakkal Police examined the scene and unearthed bones and mortal remains. The identity of the victim can be ascertained only after forensic examination, said the police.

Sajeevan had filed a missing person complaint one-and-a-half years ago. In his complaint, he had said Remya went abroad for work and hadn't kept contact.

Locals and police outside Sajeevan's house at Edavanakkad in Vypin. Photo: Special arrangement

However, the cops were not convinced by Sajeevan's statement and monitored his movements. Later, when summoned for questioning, he admitted to murdering his wife.

Meanwhile, the locals reported that Sajeevan had made them believe that Remya was abroad. He even pretended like she was missing, said his neighbours.