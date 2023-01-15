Man absconding after hurling petrol bomb at cops arrested from Aryanad

Thiruvananthapuram: A young man who was absconding since Friday after hurling bomb at cops at Mangalapuram has been arrested by the Aryanad police.



Andoorkonam native Shafeeq was handed over to the police by local people on Sunday after he was caught by them as he indulged in violence in the locality where he was hiding in an under-construction house with a friend.

Shafeeq had fled after hurling a petrol bomb at police on Friday as they arrived to arrest him over the kidnapping of a youngster.

He had allegedly kidnapped Puthanthoppe resident Nikhil Norbet.

Though the cops went back to his place at night, he escaped again.

Even at the hideout he committed robbery and made a life bid on a labourer, police said. He allegedly pushed the labourer into a well after punching him. The local residents, who reached the spot hearing the noise of the scuffle captured Shafeeq and handed him over to the police.

Shafeeq was earlier booked for throwing the incendiary device at Mangalapuram.